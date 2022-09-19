Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Lifted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.46. 13,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

