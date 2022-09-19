Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CELH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 5.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $5.35 on Monday, hitting $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 272.38 and a beta of 1.91. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

