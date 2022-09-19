Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 3.3% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.56 and last traded at $104.02. 8,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

