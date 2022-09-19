Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.18. 41,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

