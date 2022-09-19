Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 900,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

