Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 1,136,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,371,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 15,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.