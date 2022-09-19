Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 178,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,437. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

