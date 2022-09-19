Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,086,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.28. 54,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

