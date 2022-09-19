Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 53,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,105,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $705.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

