Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 53,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,105,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Century Aluminum Trading Up 7.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $705.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.53.
Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.