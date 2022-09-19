CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.