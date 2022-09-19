Charles A. Rowland, Jr. Purchases 17,147 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 17,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,282.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Generation Bio Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generation Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

