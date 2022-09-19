Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $76.54 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.32 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

