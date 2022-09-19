CIBC Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.75.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 81.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.48.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

