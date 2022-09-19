CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Update

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 777,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

CINC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 204,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $18,087,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

