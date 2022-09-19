CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Update

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 777,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

CINC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 204,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $18,087,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

