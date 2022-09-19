Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $47.83. 374,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,828,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

