Citigroup Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 4.9 %

IHG stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.