CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CleanSpark Stock Down 5.3 %

About CleanSpark

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,215. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

