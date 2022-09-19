Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 9,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,880,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 138.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 86,951 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 26.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,990 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

