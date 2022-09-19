Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 9,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,880,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.
