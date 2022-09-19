Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,066.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.53. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 773.13.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

