CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,107. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.