CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

