Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.21.

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,300 shares in the company, valued at C$9,923,926.74. In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,923,926.74. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Insiders purchased a total of 97,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,128 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$77.54 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$75.55 and a 52-week high of C$115.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$82.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2404922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

