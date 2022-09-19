Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 86,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,961. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201,071 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

