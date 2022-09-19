Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
CGTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 86,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,961. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
