Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.92. 65,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.