Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 66,851 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.15. 681,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

