Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. 1,437,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,624. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

