Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $769.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

