Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 4.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. 147,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,057,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 7.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Articles
