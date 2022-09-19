Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 4.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. 147,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,057,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 730,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.