Comparing a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -11.77 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $19.97 billion $1.11 billion -9.40

Profitability

a.k.a. Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -11.40% 407.93% -6.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 97 670 2779 37 2.77

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 366.67%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 53.32%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands rivals beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

