Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMP opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.