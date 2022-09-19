Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $555.69 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Compound Dai Coin Profile

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

