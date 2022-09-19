Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $11,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $254,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.