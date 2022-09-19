Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $11,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
