COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COMSovereign Stock Down 7.0 %

COMSovereign stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

