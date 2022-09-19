Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Price Performance

NYSE:CCM remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.40.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.