Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
NYSE:CCM remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.40.
About Concord Medical Services
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.