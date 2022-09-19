ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. 116,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

