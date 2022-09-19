Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.82. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.