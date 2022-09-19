Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 4.7%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 93,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$107.46 million and a P/E ratio of -102.50.

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

