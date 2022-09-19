Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $9.17. 36,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,143. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
