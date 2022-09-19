Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Shares Up 2,900%

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2,900% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. 84,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Coro Mining Trading Up 2,900.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

