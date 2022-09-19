Country Trust Bank Acquires 9,096 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.47% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. 24,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

