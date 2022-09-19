Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.33% of Abiomed worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,431. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.02 and a 200-day moving average of $276.77. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.