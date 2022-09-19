Country Trust Bank Buys 1,841 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,823 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $297.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

