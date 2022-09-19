Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.91. 13,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.99. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

