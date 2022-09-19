Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $49.15. 15,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,250. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

