Country Trust Bank Has $54.86 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up approximately 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $54,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

