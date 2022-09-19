Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,535 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.34. 16,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,513. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

