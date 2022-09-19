Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.5 days.

Covivio Stock Performance

GSEFF stock remained flat at $53.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Covivio has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSEFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Monday.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

