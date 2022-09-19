Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. 11,893,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,632. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
