Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

