Critical Review: Baltic International USA (BISA) vs. Its Peers

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 711 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Baltic International USA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, suggesting that its share price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baltic International USA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 912 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.34%. Given Baltic International USA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -7.40 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 27.49

Baltic International USA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baltic International USA competitors beat Baltic International USA on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

